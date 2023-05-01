Herbert is expected to compete with D'Onta Foreman and fourth-round draft choice Roschon Johnson for backfield duties, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Going into the preseason, Foreman may have the edge for leading the Bears on early downs due to his size and past NFL success. Herbert had been looking like the clear No. 2 until the team drafted Johnson. Scout John Syty spoke glowingly about Johnson's leadership, intangibles and value on special teams. Although Herbert should still be the favorite to start the season as the backup running back, Johnson should have an opportunity to push Herbert for snaps.