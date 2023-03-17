Herbert is likely to be in a running-back committee after the Bears signed D'Onta Foreman in free agency Thursday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Before Foreman was signed, Travis Homer and Trestan Ebner were the only other running backs on the Bears' roster. Last year, Herbert rushed for 5.7 yards per carry, but he averaged 10 rushing attempts per game while David Montgomery averaged 12.5 carries. It's unclear whether Herbert or Foreman will be the lead back, but with Foreman weighing 235 pounds, he would seem the more likely candidate for early-down and goal-line work. However, nothing is certain at this point except Herbert now has serious competition for work.