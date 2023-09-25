Herbert rushed seven times for 31 yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Herbert continued splitting backfield duties with Roschon Johnson (8-38-0), receiving nine combined touches to the latter's eight. Neither back stood out on the stat sheet, and it appears that Chicago will continue its backfield time-share for the foreseeable future. The reduced workload limits Herbert's fantasy potential to deeper formats ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.