Herbert rushed seven times for 31 yards and caught both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Chiefs.
Herbert continued splitting backfield duties with Roschon Johnson (8-38-0), receiving nine combined touches to the latter's eight. Neither back stood out on the stat sheet, and it appears that Chicago will continue its backfield time-share for the foreseeable future. The reduced workload limits Herbert's fantasy potential to deeper formats ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
