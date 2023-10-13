Herbert (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota and may be placed on injured reserve this weekend, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Bears haven't made a decision on Herbert's status beyond this week, but it sounds like a trip to injured reserve could be the corresponding move when CB Kyler Gordon (hand) is activated Saturday. Placement on IR would rule Herbert out for the next four games -- something that might happen even if he stays on the active roster given that he's dealing with a high ankle sprain. Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also are out Week 6, leaving D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans to take RB snaps for Chicago.