Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that he doesn't believe Herbert (hip) has a season-ending injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Bears placed Herbert on IR after the running back was forced out of Sunday's divisional win over the Lions on the final kickoff return, making him eligible to return to action Week 16 at the earliest. It's encouraging to hear that Herbert is believed to have avoided a worst-case scenario injury, but the timing of his injury means that even without any setbacks, the efficient running back could at best return midway through the fantasy playoffs while potentially facing a snap count. On the other hand, David Montgomery stands to see increased opportunities as long as Herbert is sidelined, while Trestan Ebner will step up as his top backup starting Sunday at Atlanta.