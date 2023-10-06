Herbert is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Bears after suffering a right ankle injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Herbert originally suffered the injury in the third quarter, when his leg got caught in the turf as he was being tackled. He was able to return to the game after having his ankle wrapped, but that only lasted briefly before he exited again. If Herbert is done for the night, Chicago will likely have to rely on Khari Blasingame to work out of the backfield with Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also dealing with injuries.