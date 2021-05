The Bears selected Herbert in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 217th overall.

Herbert ran for a career-high 1,182 yards (7.7 YPC) and eight TDs in the final of his four seasons at Virginia Tech, while also racking up 10 catches for 179 yards and a score. A balanced athlete with plus vision, it wouldn't be shocking to see Herbert earn the No. 4 role behind David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen (knee) and Damien Williams.