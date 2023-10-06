Herbert (ankle) said after Thursday's 40-20 win over Washington that he expects to be fine moving forward, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Herbert's early exit Thursday put a damper on an otherwise strong performance, as he racked up 76 yards on only 10 rushing attempts. He'll have a few extra days to heal before the Bears' next game against the Vikings on Oct. 15. Despite Herbert's optimism, his practice participation will bear monitoring leading into the Week 6 clash with Minnesota. If Herbert's able to play, he'll likely work as the top option in a backfield that also includes Roschon Johnson (concussion) and fullback Khari Blasingame, the latter of whom got eight carries Thursday after both of Chicago's top running backs got hurt.