Herbert rushed six times for 24 yards and brought in both targets for 14 yards in the Bears' 12-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Herbert entered the game atop the running back depth chart with D'Onta Foreman (ankle) sidelined, but rookie backfield mate Roschon Johnson outpaced Herbert by four carries and three receptions. The third-year pro had logged double-digit rush attempts in three straight contests before Monday's downturn, but with Foreman potentially back in action in Week 14 against the Lions following the Week 13 bye, Herbert heads into the Bears' pause in play with some newfound uncertainty surrounding his role.