Herbert left Saturday's practice on a cart, but head coach Matt Eberflus did not provide an update on his status, 670 am The Score in Chicago reports.

It's hard from this report to tell if this is a serious injury, so watch his status over the next day or two. While David Montgomery remains the favorite for most of the regular-season playing time in Chicago's backfield, Herbert's preseason usage suggests he has solidified himself as Chicago's No. 2 running back and could even split some of the workload.