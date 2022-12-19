Herbert (hip) is expected to return to practice this week and is on track to be activated from IR ahead of Saturday's game against the Bills, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

"He is cleared, ready to go," coach Matt Eberflus said Monday of the running back, who last suited up for game action Nov. 13. "Like we said last week, he's got all his jumps, his speed. He's been cutting, he's been moving. He looks great. We're excited about his return." Prior to injuring his hip, Herbert logged 108 carries for 643 yards and four TDs, while adding six catches for 62 yards and a receiving score in 10 games. In his looming return to action, the 2021 sixth-rounder is set to rejoin a backfield timeshare with David Montgomery, a context that gives Herbert some fantasy utility down the stretch.