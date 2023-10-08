Herbert, who suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's 40-20 win over the Commanders, is expected to miss multiple weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Herbert suggested after Thursday's injury that he expected to be "fine" after suffering the injury, but Pelissero's follow-up report suggests that the running back is in line to miss time. With Roschon Johnson dealing with a concussion and Travis Homer having sustained a hamstring injury Week 5, D'Onta Foreman -- who has been a healthy inactive in recent games -- is a candidate to rejoin the mix next Sunday against the Vikings. Either way, Chicago's backfield will be one to monitor closely ahead of Week 6 action, and it possible that the team will add backfield depth in the coming days.