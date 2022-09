Herbert rushed four times for 38 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to Green Bay.

Herbert looked spry in limited action, but David Montgomery reestablished himself as Chicago's leading man in the backfield with 136 scrimmage yards following a shaky opener. Standalone fantasy value will be hard to come by for Herbert barring a Montgomery injury, and Herbert's likely to remain limited to change-of-pace duties in Week 3 against Houston.