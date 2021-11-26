Herbert rushed four times for nine yards in the Bears' 16-14 win over the Lions on Thursday.
After barely seeing the field in each of the last two games since David Montgomery returned from a knee injury, Herbert was sprinkled in a bit more liberally this week. However, he was still out touched by Montgomery 20 to four, and unless Herbert's role significantly increases, his fantasy value will remain minimal.
