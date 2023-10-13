The Bears placed Herbert (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Herbert will be out for at least four games and won't be eligible to play until a Thursday matchup Nov. 9 with the Panthers in Week 10. The Bears will also be without Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) in Week 6, leaving D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans as the available running backs for Sunday's game against Minnesota. Given that he's reportedly dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Herbert may not be a safe bet to return from IR when first eligible Week 10.