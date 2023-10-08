Herbert is reportedly dealing with high ankle sprain, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Anderson's report supports the notion put forth by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Herbert could miss multiple weeks. We'll look for added context with regard to the running back's status as next Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches, but with Roschon Johnson dealing with a concussion and Travis Homer having sustained a hamstring injury Week 5, D'Onta Foreman -- who has been a healthy inactive of late -- could move into an expanded role in Week 6. Meanwhile, Pelissero notes that the Bears plan to sign Darrynton Evans, who had been a member of the Dolphins practice squad.