Coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears are expected to activate Herbert (ankle/shin) from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest at Detroit, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After Chicago designated Herbert for return from IR last Monday, he was listed as a full participant on all three injury reports, but the team opted not to activate him for last Thursday's game against the Panthers. He kicked off this week with a limited session Wednesday but capped it with back-to-back full practices, leading to no designation for Week 11 action. Assuming he gets back on the active roster Saturday, Herbert may split the backfield with D'Onta Foreman (ankle) off the bat, though the latter is questionable for Sunday after have a cap on his reps all week.