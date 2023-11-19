Herbert (ankle/shin) rushed 16 times for 35 yards and caught two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.

Herbert's first action since Week 5 coincided with quarterback Justin Fields' return from a dislocated thumb that had kept him out since Week 6. D'Onta Foreman (ankle) began the game as the lead back but exited soon after halftime, opening the door for Herbert to handle 18 touches, but Herbert averaged a meager 2.3 yards per touch. Foreman will have an extra day to heal before the Bears visit the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 12, and rookie Roschon Johnson has also been mixing in, but Herbert could find himself back in the lead role despite struggling in his return.