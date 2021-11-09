Herbert rushed four times for 13 yards in Monday night's 29-27 loss to the Steelers.
Herbert saw veteran David Montgomery return from a four-game absence to lead Chicago's backfield with 15 touches for 80 yards. Although the rookie got three carries during the first half, he was hardly involved during the second, taking a back seat to Montgomery as the Bears staged a comeback attempt. Given Herbert's production while Montgomery was previously sidelined, it's possible he's incorporated more in the offense following the team's Week 10 bye, but Herbert's stock has clearly taken a hit overall now that he's a second-stringer again.
