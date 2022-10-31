Herbert carried the ball 16 times for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-29 loss to the Cowboys.
Herbert didn't earn a carry until early in the second quarter, though he ended up with one more rushing attempt than David Montgomery. Herbert was also far more efficient with his opportunity, highlighted by a 36-yard gain and 12-yard touchdown run. He has seemingly forced the Bears into a backfield-by-committee approach and his continued ability to hit for big plays should help him see continued work moving forward.
