Herbert is welcoming David Montgomery (ankle) back to the lineup for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Herbert took over for Montgomery when the latter hurt his ankle and knee in the first half of a Week 3 matchup with the Texans, combining for 42 touches for 270 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs the past two contests. With Montgomery available Sunday, though, Herbert likely will take a back seat in the Bears backfield, like he did Weeks 1 and 2, when he has limited to 15 touches for 84 total yards and a score on the ground.