Herbert (undisclosed) didn't participate in team drills during Sunday's practice, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.
With Alyssa Barbieri of the USA Today relaying that Herbert was carted off during Saturday's practice with an unspecified injury, his quick return to the field is encouraging. As long as Herbert can practice fully in the coming days, the running back will be a candidate to log snaps in next weekend's preseason finale against the Browns.
More News
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Back at practice•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Exits Saturday's practice on cart•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Plays with starters Thursday•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Rushes for 20 yards•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Clear No. 2 RB to open camp•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Four carries in season finale•