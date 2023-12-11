Herbert rushed the ball three times for eight yards in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Lions.
Herbert saw his role slip significantly with the return of D'Onta Foreman (ankle), as he worked in a clear backup role. He's been held to 35 or fewer rushing yards in three consecutive games since returning from injured reserve and that streak looks unlikely to change in Week 15 against Cleveland.
More News
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Eight touches in Week 12 win•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Set for lead role Monday•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Inefficient on 16 rushes in return•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: All set for Sunday's game•
-
Bears' Khalil Herbert: In line for activation•