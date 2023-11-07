Herbert (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Herbert originally suffered a high right-ankle sprain Week 5 at Washington, and after missing the last five games while on injured reserve, he was designated to return by the Bears on Monday. The team held only a walkthrough to begin Week 10 prep and may not have an actual practice on the docket as it prepares for Thursday's game against the Panthers. Still, Herbert's ability to handle every rep Monday generally is a good sign that he has a chance to play this week. Ultimately, he may need to string multiple full listings together in order for the Bears to feel confident enough to activate him. As long as Herbert continues to sit out, D'Onta Foreman will be Chicago's top running back.