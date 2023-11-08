Herbert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Carolina.

Herbert seems more likely than not to play, after the Bears listed him as a full practice participant Monday through Wednesday. They'll need to activate him from injured reserve by Thursday afternoon if he's going to play, so the news shouldn't come down to a game-time decision. The bigger question is the extent of Herbert's role, as D'Onta Foreman found some success as a rusher over the past month while Darrynton Evans and Roschon Johnson handled more of the backfield snaps on passing downs.