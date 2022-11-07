Herbert rushed seven times for 23 yards in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

After posting at least 74 scrimmage yards in three-straight games, Herbert had little room to run against a Miami defense that's held opposing running backs to 70 yards per game. With his rushing attempts fluctuating between four and 20 in any given week, Herbert's usage is difficult to predict However, his typical weekly production since Week 3 makes him a high-floor fantasy option the majority of the time.