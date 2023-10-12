Herbert (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Herbert has been a spectator for both of the Bears' first two Week 6 practices, a development that hardly comes as a surprise after he reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders last Thursday. Though the Bears haven't officially ruled Herbert out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, high-ankle sprains typically entail multi-week recoveries. With Herbert unlikely to play Sunday and Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also seemingly trending in the wrong direction after sitting out practices Wednesday and Thursday, D'Onta Foreman could be in line to headline the Chicago backfield this weekend.