Herbert carried the ball six times for eight yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Browns.

The Bears' backfield committee didn't provide much fantasy value in this one, as rookie Roschon Johnson was the only one of the three RBs to deliver any kind of useful numbers with 60 scrimmage yards on nine touches, while D'Onta Foreman's longest carry went for just two yards and he wound up with minus-six rushing yards on his six totes. Herbert should remain in the mix, but with Chicago looking ahead to 2024, Johnson could emerge as the top option of the trio for the final weeks of the current campaign.