Herbert took 20 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown and hauled in one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 27-16 win over the Cardinals.

With D'Onta Foreman out due to a personal matter, Herbert and Roschon Johnson were the likely options to handle most of the backfield reps for the Bears in Week 16. The scale ended up tilting Herbert's way, as he dominated Johnson in touches (21-12) and yards from scrimmage (121-53). Prior to Sunday's outburst, Herbert hadn't fared well in four appearances since missing five due to a high-ankle sprain, averaging 2.4 yards on his 31 rushes while tallying five catches (on six targets) for 24 yards. It's unclear what kind of role he can expect the next time Foreman is available, but Herbert may be worthy of rostering again in the event the former misses more time.