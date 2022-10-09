Herbert rushed four times for 11 yards in Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Vikings.
Herbert took a back seat as usual starting tailback David Montgomery returned to the lineup. Not only did Montgomery get three times as many carries as Herbert while scoring on the ground, but he also led the Bears with four catches for 62 yards. Despite his recent production with Montgomery slowed, Herbert's stock takes a significant hit with the veteran back in action.
