Herbert (ankle/shin) is active for Sunday's game at Detroit.

One day removed from the Bears activating him from IR, Herbert officially is available to the backfield for the first time since Week 5. He'll be working with D'Onta Foreman, who racked up 88 touches during Herbert's five-game absence. Prior to suffering a high-ankle sprain, though, Herbert was utilized heavily in Weeks 4 and 5, turning 32 touches into 198 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD. There's a decent bet a timeshare between Herbert and Foreman comes to pass to keep both players in the game plan.