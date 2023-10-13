Herbert (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Herbert was never likely to play after suffering a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's win over the Commanders. Chicago also lost Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) to injuries in that game, and both will join Herbert on the inactive list Week 6, leaving D'Onta Foreman as Chicago's presumed lead back and Darrynton Evans as a reserve option. It won't be surprising if the Bears sign another RB before Sunday.