Herbert ran for 15 yards on four carries and caught one pass for a 56-yard touchdown on one target in Chicago's preseason game against Tennessee.

It's no surprise that Herbert functioned as the lead running back for Chicago, but the 56-yard touchdown reception was an encouraging sight for a player who generally has not produced as a pass catcher, be it at the NFL or collegiate level. As much as Herbert's history implies he'll never be a volume pass catcher, his ability to weave through traffic might give the Bears reason to dial up screens for Herbert, at least occasionally. In an improved Bears offense that figures to run plenty, Herbert's arrow is pointed up with David Montgomery no longer around.