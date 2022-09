Herbert rushed nine times for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Herbert also lost two yards on his only reception. The good news was that unlike last year, when he never had more than five carries in a game in which David Montgomery was healthy, he had more than half of Montgomery's carry total in Week 1. If he maintains that level of usage, he'll be in consideration as a top-40 running back each week.