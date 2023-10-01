Herbert rushed 18 times for 103 yards and brought in four of five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Herbert took advantage of a highly exploitable matchup against a short-handed Broncos defense while logging season highs in carries and receiving yards. Herbert was encouragingly the clear leader in carries for the Bears after splitting work fairly closely with rookie Roschon Johnson over the first three games, outpacing his teammate by 13 totes. Given Herbert's performance, it's likely he spearheads the backfield in a Week 5 road matchup against the Commanders on Thursday night.