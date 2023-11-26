Herbert is in line to be the Bears' lead running back Monday at Minnesota after the team ruled out D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin) for the contest Sunday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Foreman didn't have much leeway to be available Week 12 due to Chicago giving him a doubtful tag for Monday's game. Now that Foreman officially won't make the trip to Minnesota, Herbert will have to compete for RB reps with only Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer. On the season, Herbert has averaged 13.2 touches for 66 yards from scrimmage per game while recording one receiving TD in six appearances.