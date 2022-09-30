Herbert's teammate David Montgomery (ankle/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Giants.

Herbert rumbled for 157 rushing yards and two TDs last week with Montgomery leaving early against the Texans, playing 60 percent of snaps on offense to Trestan Ebner's 24 percent. Herbert also did well last season over a four-game stretch when Montgomery was injured, averaging 19.5 carries for 86 yards and 0.25 TDs and 2.3 catches for 11.0 yards on 2.5 targets. That type of workload isn't out of the question Sunday, as the Bears have been the most run-heavy team in the NFL by nearly any metric, attempting 34 fewer passes than any other team. The concern for Hebert is that they haven't scored much, with his two TDs last week accounting for one-third of the team's scores this year. Even with concerns about the offensive environment around him, Herbert's running ability and volume projection makes him a top-20 RB play for Week 5.