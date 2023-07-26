Herbert and D'Onta Foreman split most of the first-team reps Wednesday at the start of training camp, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

No surprise here, though it's possible one pulls ahead of the other before Week 1 and/or another RB gets involved. In addition to signing Foreman this offseason, the Bears added fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson and special teamer / passing-down specialist Travis Homer. In other words, there's no lack of competition for Hebert, who averaged 5.7 yards on 129 carries last year but caught only nine passes in 13 games.