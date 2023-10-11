Herbert (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Herbert attempted to play through a balky ankle last Thursday at Washington but eventually stuck to the sidelines for roughly the last quarter or so. Afterward, he told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com that he expected to be "fine" moving forward, but it was later revealed by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that Herbert was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Considering such injuries are accompanied by multi-game absences, it's no surprise Herbert wasn't able to practice to begin Week 6 prep. Meanwhile, Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also sat out Wednesday's session, leaving D'Onta Foreman, Darrynton Evans and Khari Blasingame as the Bears' only healthy backfield options at the moment.