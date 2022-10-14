Herbert rushed seven times for 75 yards and did not draw a target during the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday night.

A significant chunk of Herbert's production came on a 64-yard run in the Bears' first offensive play of the second quarter, one in which he got the ball down to the Commanders' six-yard line. However, Chicago would walk away empty-handed from that drive when Herbert was stopped twice for no gain inside the five-yard line, including on fourth down a yard shy of the end zone. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old now has three rushing tallies of at least 75 yards in the last four games, yet he seems destined to once again play a clear complementary role to David Montgomery in a Week 7 road matchup versus the Patriots on Monday night, Oct. 24.