Herbert rushed seven times for 35 yards and secured one of three targets for a 23-yard reception in the Bears' 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Herbert had a new No. 2 running back mate in Roschon Johnson after D'Onta Foreman was made a healthy inactive, and the two players had a relatively close split in workload. Johnson saw four carries and recorded a pair of receptions in his own right, although Herbert was the more productive of the two overall with a 58-42 advantage in total yards. Given he was solid with his opportunities Sunday, Herbert should have a chance to continue leading the backfield, at least by a narrow margin, in a Week 3 road matchup against the Chiefs.