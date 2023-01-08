Herbert rushed 10 times for 50 yards in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18 , and ended the season with 129 carries for 731 yards and four touchdowns along with nine receptions, 57 yards and another score over 13 games played.

Herbert was beginning to see his role in the offense increase beginning in Week 7 before he suffered a hip injury that caused him to miss four games beginning in Week 10. Upon his return, he was back to seeing a smaller number of touches that reflected his early-season usage. After rushing for 4.2 yards per a carry in 2021, he was over a full yard per carry better this year, and he often looked to be a superior runner over lead back David Montgomery. With Montgomery set to hit free agency, if the team doesn't re-sign him, Herbert may move right into the lead back role. He's signed through the 2024 season.