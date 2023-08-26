Herbert took two carries for a loss of one yard and caught one of two targets for three yards in Saturday's preseason finale against Buffalo.

Herbert got the start and the first carry, but D'Onta Foreman also worked with the first-string offense prior to exiting for the injury tent. Foreman's injury didn't appear too serious, and he'll likely be available Week 1 against Green Bay. Hebert is the favorite to start that game and lead a backfield committee.