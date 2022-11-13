Herbert sustained a hip injury during Sunday's 31-30 loss the Lions.
Prior to being ruled out late in the fourth quarter, Herbert notched 10 carries for 57 yards and two kick returns for 67 yards. His production on the ground outpaced backfield mate David Montgomery (nine rushes for 37 yards), but both RBs were well behind quarterback Justin Fields' 13 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Now with a health concern in tow, Herbert will be a player to monitor as the Bears prepare for next Sunday's game in Atlanta.
