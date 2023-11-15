Herbert, who remains on injured reserve, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to ankle and shin injuries.

Herbert has missed the Bears' last five games while recovering from a right high-ankle sprain, but he was listed as a full participant on all three of the Bears' practice reports last week upon being designated for return from IR. Since the Bears played on Thursday night in last week's win over Carolina, Herbert was expected to be ready to play this Sunday in Detroit with a more typical week of prep time, but the fact that he's now dealing with a shin injury may affect those plans. The Bears haven't revealed whether the shin issue was something he sustained during Wednesday's practice, or if he emerged with the injury following Week 10 prep. Either way, Herbert will likely need to resume practicing in full capacity by Friday in order for the Bears to feel confident about adding him back to the 53-man roster this week.