Herbert rushed 19 times for 77 yards and caught his only target for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants.

After averaging 7.3 yards per carry through three games, Herbert failed to find as much room as the focal point of Chicago's run-first offense with David Montgomery (ankle/knee) sidelined. Even if Montgomery returns in Week 5 against the Vikings, Herbert should maintain a prominent role in Chicago's run-heavy offense as he looks to top 100 scrimmage yards for a third consecutive week.