Herbert (ankle/shin) was a full practice participant Thursday.

After missing four games while recovering from a high-ankle sprain, Herbert was designated for return from injured reserve last week. He was listed as a full participant on practice reports issued last Monday through Wednesday, but he ultimately wasn't activated ahead of this past Thursday's win over the Panthers. Though Herbert is now dealing with a shin issue in addition to the ankle sprain and was a limited participant Wednesday to kick off his second week of practice, his ability to take every rep Thursday suggests he's tracking toward a return to the lineup Sunday in Detroit. The Bears will have to activate Herbert from IR by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for him to be eligible to play this weekend. Herbert opened the season as the Bears' top option on early downs, but upon his return to action, he could have to share those duties or perhaps even cede them entirely to D'Onta Foreman. Foreman has scored four touchdowns and has averaged 4.3 yards per carry as Chicago's lead back over the past five weeks, but he's currently tending to an ankle injury that resulted in his practice reps being capped Wednesday and Thursday.