Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Herbert (hip) will be officially reinstated from injured reserve Friday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Once the transaction is made official, Herbert will be back on the Bears' 53-man roster and thus eligible to make his return to action Saturday against the Bills after spending the minimum of four games on IR due to the hip issue. Herbert was cleared to resume practicing with the Bears on Tuesday and has apparently responded well to his on-field work, so expect him to step back in as the top complementary option to David Montgomery, who will likely see his opportunities take a hit with Herbert back in the fold. While both Montgomery and Herbert were available over a six-game stretch from Weeks 5 through 10, Herbert averaged 9.3 carries per contest.