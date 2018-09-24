Bears' Khalil Mack: Another dominant effort
Mack notched a pair of sacks while adding two tackles in the Bears Week 3 victory over the Cardinals.
Mack has been unstoppable in his three games with Chicago, as he's forced a pair of fumbles, one of which he recovered, intercepted a pass for a touchdown while registering four sacks. Very few IDPs have the weekly upside that Mack has shown.
