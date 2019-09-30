Mack forced a pair of fumbles while collecting 1.5 sacks and two tackles in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Mack single-handedly sabotaged the Minnesota offense, keeping them from establishing any offensive momentum before the Bears picked up a double-digit lead. He's recorded 4.5 sacks over his last three games, and he continues to be one of the most disruptive players in the NFL.